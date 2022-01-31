Rural or town? Take your pick

Dairy Cottage, near Kelso. Photo: Melrose & Porteous.

First of all, there’s Dairy Cottage at Harpertoun, once part of a working farm, but was privately sold when the dairy farming side ended there.

Despite this, Dairy cottage has retained its name, which adds to its character. Regardless of the fact it was once part of a busy farm, the cottage is set away from the steading on the brow of the hill, which gives the cottage an elevated view across the wonderful countryside and to the Cheviot Hills beyond.

The property has been altered to create spacious and extensive living accommodation which includes a dining room, living room and kitchen, as well as a through-study which could be converted to a further bedroom, subject to relevant permissions.

93 Abbotseat, Kelso. Photo: Hastings.

This property benefits from double glazing, two multi-fuel stoves, electric heating, wet-room and a handy utility cupboard.

The decor is modern, yet neutral and has been tastefully done with the addition of panelling in the dining room.

It’s on the market for offers over £245,000. Call agents Melrose and Porteous on 01361 243173.

Our second offering is 93 Abbotseat, near the town’s High School. Having been renovated and reconfigured, the ground floor benefits from a stylish open plan lounge/kitchen, providing an ideal space for entertaining or for family life.

With a lovely dual aspect to the front and rear, this room benefits from excellent levels of natural light.

The lounge is nicely proportioned while the kitchen is fitted with a good range of wall and base units and incorporates a useful breakfast bar, and a useful utility room.