Railway station with train, platform and track on sale for £500,000

Saughtree Station, complete with train and track, is on the market for £500,000.

A converted Borders railway station with its own track, platform and locomotive could prove just the ticket for train-spotting house hunters.

Six-bedroom Saughtree Station, located between the villages of Newcastleton and Bonchester Bridge in the Liddesdale Valley, has been put on the market for offers over £500,000.

The station dates back to 1867 but was closed to passengers in 1955 and converted for residential use in the 1990s by its current owner.

The property is particularly unique as it retains a lot of its original features and charm.

One side of the property features the old railway platform and former railway line, alongside a Ruston diesel shunter, two wagons and a guard’s van.

The old ticket office is situated up a small flight of stairs from the property’s main hallway.

All the railway memorabilia currently in the house can also be purchased separately.

Andrew Thomsons of Savils said: “While this is without a doubt the dream home for any railway enthusiast, with some fantastic memorabilia including signage for sale in addition, Saughtree Station is also a wonderful and very attractive period house, for holidays or as a permanent home.

“The opportunity to acquire your very own locomotive and track is surely the ultimate train-spotter prize.”