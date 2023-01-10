Plans for 76 new homes at ex-school site in Jedburgh

The former Howdenburn Primary School.

The public has the chance to shape the things to come at a former Borders school site earmarked for a major new housing development.

Howdenburn Primary School, which was built in 1970, closed in 2020 and was subsequently demolished with its pupils transferring to Jedburgh Grammar Campus at Hartrigge Park.

Now Cruden Homes has disclosed initial proposals for the delivery of 76 homes for social rent on the 5.57-acre site in Lothian Road.

The site of the former Howdenburn Primary School in Jedburgh.

A consultation event over the plans is to be held at Jedburgh Town Hall on Wednesday, January 18, between 4pm and 8pm, at which the public will have the chance to view the proposals, ask questions and provide feedback.

A second consultation, which will incorporate the feedback received, is planned for the same venue on Wednesday, February 22.

Rory Stephens, from Edinburgh-based Cruden Homes, said: “The local community will have the chance to ask questions and provide feedback, which will play a part in shaping the project as we progress it.

“We would encourage those who are interested to attend, noting that our proposals will also be on our website, giving those unable to come along the opportunity to view and comment on them.”

If approved the two, three and four-bedroom homes will be constructed for Selkirk-based Eildon Housing Association.

Nile Istephan, Eildon’s chief executive, added: “We’re pleased to be working with Cruden on this much-anticipated development. It builds on the strong relationship we already enjoy with the company in the Scottish Borders. This goes beyond the delivery of homes and includes the creation of training, employment and other community benefits.

“These homes are part of our strategy to invest £137 million in new homes for the Borders economy between now and 2027.”

A planning application is set to be submitted to Scottish Borders Council after the public consultation.

