Pair of homes lovingly converted

The Granary in Kelso. Photo: Hastings.

Firstly, 8, The Granary in Abbey Row, Kelso, forms part of the striking former granary building which was converted in the 1990s. This charming Kelso apartment is ideal for those seeking a secure and peaceful, town centre location.

Located just a stone's throw from the main cobbled square, overlooking Kelso Abbey and the church yard, the building is set within easy reach of all local amenities. Benefitting from a secure gated entrance and parking, this bright and beautifully-presented two bedroom apartment is ideally suited as an easily-maintained property.

A well-kept and bright secure entry hall and stair extends to the upper apartment, positioned on the top floor providing excellent outlooks. Accomodation includes: dual aspect lounge, fitted breakfasting kitchen, two bedrooms – one with a Juliette balcony and large window, and a bathroom.

The Smiddy at Wester Ulston, Jedburgh. Photo: Cullen Kilshaw.

Offers over £160,000 are invited, with viewing arranged through agents Hastings on 01573 922603.

Our second property of the week is a four-bedroom home in Wester Ulston Farm, Jedburgh. The former Smiddy which is located in a semi-rural yet accessible location, being approximately one mile from Jedburgh.

Extending to 208 square metres, this stunning home was built more than 130 years ago, and was converted and completely renovated in 2010 to provide the current layout and accommodation.

Accomodation includes: entrance hallway, living room, family room, open kitchen/diner, utility room and shower room on the ground floor as well as a landing/study area master bedroom with en-suite shower room, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor.