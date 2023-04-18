New Galashiels homes fit for a McQueen

Eildon's latest affordable housing development near Coopersknowe.

The association worked with Cruden Building to complete the 69 sustainable and affordable homes, a mix of family houses, bungalows and colony-style flats, on the long-time derelict site, helping to address the acute housing need in the region.

Six of the bungalows already let are fully wheelchair-accessible.

Eildon’s chief executive Nile Istephan said: “We are absolutely delighted to open our doors and host this event to showcase the high quality of this new development situated in such a great location.