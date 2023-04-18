News you can trust since 1855
New Galashiels homes fit for a McQueen

Eildon Housing Association is celebrating the completion of its latest major affordable housing development in Galashiels, called McQueen Gardens.

By Kevin Janiak
Published 18th Apr 2023, 12:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 12:52 BST
Eildon's latest affordable housing development near Coopersknowe.Eildon's latest affordable housing development near Coopersknowe.
Eildon's latest affordable housing development near Coopersknowe.

The association worked with Cruden Building to complete the 69 sustainable and affordable homes, a mix of family houses, bungalows and colony-style flats, on the long-time derelict site, helping to address the acute housing need in the region.

Six of the bungalows already let are fully wheelchair-accessible.

Eildon’s chief executive Nile Istephan said: “We are absolutely delighted to open our doors and host this event to showcase the high quality of this new development situated in such a great location.

"Building energy efficient new homes like these brings a huge boost to the local area, and is part of our strategy to invest £137million in new homes for the Borders economy between now and 2027.”

