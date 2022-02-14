Modern, yet rural home

Fairnington Lodge, near St Boswells. Photos: Hastings.

Fairnington Lodge is that rare thing in the property world, a rural retreat which caters ably for modern tastes and requirements being within easy distance of both St Boswells and Kelso.

The detached stone-built lodge house benefits thoughtful extensions, with a generous wrap-around garden securing privacy and overlooking glorious surroundings – this unique home is an enviable find for any country lifestyle seeker.

Fairnington Lodge dates originally to 1850 and has been extended over the years to host spacious family accommodation on two levels, with excellent outhouse storage, including a garage and workshop, as well as a mature decorative garden to the front and vegetable plots to the side.

The kitchen benefits from a solid oak flooring, integrated appliances and a Rangemaster cooker.

The main entrance opens to a vestibule with coat cupboard, and extends to the main hallway linking the three public rooms, rear hallway and utility. The dining room and kitchen are of open plan design, enjoying a bright dual aspect overlooking the garden and countryside beyond. Fitted with modern wall and base units, the kitchen benefits from a solid oak flooring and an excellent pantry cupboard, with the adjacent dining area well-proportioned and perfect for entertaining or family dining.

A useful utility room sits to the rear and extends to a second living room with sliding patio doors onto the garden. Currently utilised as a home gym, the potential as a workspace or dining room is obvious, and it would also lend itself easily as a ground level bedroom or annexe style accommodation with the use of the connecting utility and cloakroom w/c.

The main sitting room sits to the front of the property and is brimming with character, being in the original part of the house; with ceiling beams, multi fuel stove and bright aspect, it’s a welcoming and relaxing space.

Upstairs, four comfortable bedrooms including a master with ensuite, are well appointed with picturesque outlooks, with a fitted wet room and good in-built storage throughout.