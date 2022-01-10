Location is the key for our two properties of the week

4 Hislop Gardens, Hawick. Photo: Cullen Kilshaw.

Firstly, 4 Hislop Gardens is a substantial detached property offering a fantastic family home in Hawick.

This two-storey detached house comes with a highly versatile layout and benefits from an abundance of space, both internally and externally, and enjoys a wealth of natural light throughout the day.

Brought to the market in move-in condition, the property consists of an entrance hall, hallway, living room, kitchen/family room, utility room, two conservatories which both provide fantastic entertaining spaces, a master bedroom with en-suite dressing room and shower room and three further bedrooms/studies as well as a "Jack and Jill" bathroom on the ground floor.

8 Inch Park, Kelso. Photo: Hastings.

Moving upward, there are two further bedrooms, both sporting en-suite bathrooms on the first floor, creating a brilliant divide between the main living accommodation and potential guest rooms above.

There are large surrounding gardens, which are fully enclosed, as well as the benefit of ample off street parking by way of a garage and driveway. There is also a private children's play park within the development.

It’s on the market with a guide price of £325,000. To view, call agents Cullen Kilshaw on 01450 202317.

Our next property is 8 Inch Park in Kelso, which would be perfect for a family looking to downsize.

The ground floor garden apartment enjoys a great town centre position.

It offers a comfortable home, and has fantastic potential as a holiday investment.

It is presented in immaculate condition and tastefully decorated throughout, with the benefit of an easily-maintained rear garden and off street parking.

Accommodation includes a bright and welcoming hallway with the kitchen, bathroom and public rooms at one end, and the three comfortable double bedrooms set quietly to the far end of the hall.

The lounge is fitted in a fresh décor with feature fireplace and sliding doors to the fantastic conservatory.