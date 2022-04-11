Location is key at Primsidemill

1 Primsidemill in Town Yetholm. Photos: Hastings.

1 Primsidemill is just a mile from the English border and only eight miles from Kelso.

The historic B-listed character cottage is located in a picturesque location that will appeal to those seeking a main or second home in a spectacular rural setting.

Lying adjacent to the also-listed Primsidemill Bridge over the Bowmont Water and with views to the Cheviot Hills and nearby Pennine Way, this property's mantra is 'Location, Location, Location!'

The home is packed full of traditional features.

One of three cottages built in the mid-to-late 18th century, this two-storey home features a white harled façade, nine-pane sash and case windows, and a large rear garden with a paved area and lean-to timber shed, with steps up to a gently sloping lawn where a large, level patio at the top takes full advantage of the sun and views.

Inside, the terracotta-tiled entrance hall cuts a straight path up the middle of the ground floor to the back door, giving access to a large living room with pine fire surround, tiled slip and open fire, beamed ceiling, and country-style plank door with black wrought iron hinges, the latter a feature throughout.

Across the hall is a particularly spacious dining kitchen with terracotta-tiled floor, fitted units, beamed ceiling, and plenty of space for freestanding appliances and dining furniture.

A carpeted staircase leads up to a well-lit landing off which is a modern, fully tiled shower room, and two large double bedrooms, both of which feature built-in storage and original white fire surround with black-painted stone slip and open grate – one bedroom also has the added benefit of a second, side window.

A substantial stone-built house with a rustic, no frills interior typical of its age and era, the key selling point – as either a permanent or second home – is the picture-postcard setting and a location that will entice outdoor enthusiasts of all ages, and inspire artists, photographers, writers, and anyone with a creative bent.