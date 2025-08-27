Historic castle in Berwickshire up for sale has asking price of £3.25m

Bids of more than £3m need to be tabled to acquire an historic 17-bed castle in Berwickshire.

Ayton Castle, complete with stables, a private chapel, servant’s quarters and even a private railway, has been put on the market through estate agents GSC Grays, with a guide price of offers over £3.25m.

Widely regarded as one of Scotland’s finest baronial-style buildings, the castle is one of only two such structures by early 19th-century architect James Gillespie Graham.

Since 2014, the current owners have undertaken significant improvements to the castle, including partial re-wiring, re-plumbing and the redecoration of several of the principal rooms.

They have also created a formal garden to the southern part of the property and installed a 10 1/4-inch gauge 600m railway which winds through part of the grounds.

James Denne, property consultant at GSC Grays, said: “This is an iconic Scottish castle with land, extensive secondary accommodation and limitless potential.

“Ayton Castle is set in 160.56 acres of wonderful Scottish Borders country and is a fabulous example of baronial-style architecture and features a beehive type 16th century dovecot among garden terraces, parkland and attractive woodland, which together make an outstanding scenic contribution to the local landscape.”