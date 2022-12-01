Hawick B&B up for auction​​​​​​​

Teviotside Guest House in Hawick is up for auction.

Up for a sale at a guide price of £240,000+, Teviotside Guest House on Teviotside Terrace benefits from a central location within the town centre and has been trading successfully for several years as a popular bed & breakfast.

The property comprises a dining lounge, large commercial kitchen, six guest rooms, all fully fitted with en-suite shower or bathrooms, as well as a self-contained two-bedroom apartment with lounge and shower room on the top floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the ground floor, the spacious dining lounge features a wonderful fireplace surround, while the commercial kitchen is fully fitted, with all white goods included in the sale, which takes place on January 26 at 2pm.

Although currently operating as a guest house, the property at Teviotside Terrace has great potential to be developed for alternative uses.

Mandi Cooper, managing director of Auction House Scotland, said: “For anyone who has always dreamed of running their own hospitality business, Teviotside Guest House could be the ideal opportunity.

"The property has significant Air BnB potential, or it could also make a wonderful family home with the possibility of eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms and masses of family living space, subject to relevant planning permissions being granted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad