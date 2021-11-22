Great chance to love village life

1, Montgomery Place, Town Yetholm. Photos: Hastings.

Whilst first impressions may be rather unassuming, 1 Montgomery Place opens up to provide well-proportioned accommodation.

The cottage would be ideal for those seeking a main residence in a small, established village, with a wider range of local amenities in nearby Kelso, or perhaps for those looking for a second hom e.

The house is set back from the road with off-street parking to the front, along with a low maintenance garden which lies to the rear of the cottage.

The central feature of the cosy lounge is the wood-burning stove.

A solid timber entrance door opens into the entrance hall. Positioned to the front, the dining room is a lovely area with two large front-facing windows allowing excellent levels of natural light.

The lounge is a cosy room with the central focal point being provided by a wood-burning stove set on a black stone hearth with brick surround.

Off the lounge is the rear hall which allows access to the shower room and kitchen beyond

Enjoying a lovely garden aspect to the rear, the kitchen has been well designed and fitted with a good range of wall and base units with ample worktop space. To the rear of the kitchen is the porch, allowing direct access to the garden.

The attractive turned staircase leads to the upper floor which boasts two double bedrooms.

The main bedroom is located to the front with lovely outlooks towards Straerough Hill, while the second bedroom is currently used as a twin bedroom.

Designed for the ease of maintenance, the garden is mainly laid to lawn with walled and fence surround, and includes a garden shed and side gate.