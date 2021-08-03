Hillside Drive site. (Photo:BILL McBURNIE)

Members of the council’s planning and buildings standards committee approved Selkirk-based Eildon Housing’s bid for the affordable homes on a designated housing site north of Hillside Drive, just off the A7 at Buckholm Corner.

It's part of a much wider development - with 11 homes already under construction, and room for 180 more.

Eildon Housing Association has teamed up with Buckholm Ltd to deliver what are deemed high quality affordable homes in collaboration with AMP Architects and Will Rudd Davidson Engineers.

A spokesperson for the housing association said: “Affordable homes for the people in the Borders continue to be a critical need, particularly at this time, so we are really pleased to be delivering on this site.”

The first 11 homes will be completed in early 2022 with plans to deliver the remaining properties over the following two years.

Heated by air source heat pumps, these homes will benefit from generally lower running costs - which the applicant says is a step towards helping to combat fuel poverty.