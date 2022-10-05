Gardens add £20k to price of a Borders home

New research has found that homes with a garden in the Borders can be worth £20,000 more than a home of the same size without one.

Statistics published by Admiral Home Insurance found that the average price of a property in the Borders is £175,444.

But the average price of the same-sized property with a garden in the area is £198,000.

And the amount in which a garden bumps up the price also depends on where you live.

The research found that the City of Edinburgh had the biggest gap between the price of properties with and without a garden – £588,366 to £620,000, with the Borders ranked at eighth on that top ten list.

Nationwide in Scotland, a house with a garden costs £16,785 more on average than a same-sized home without one.

The research involved analysing 54,000 property listings of the same size and comparing prices of those that did have gardens with those which did not.