Former Hawick church set to become a family home
A former village church near Hawick is set to be brought back into service as a family home.
Kirkton Parish Church is a category C Listed building constructed in 1841, and includes a graveyard.
The church closed its doors in 2014 and was later stripped of its internal fittings, including pews and pulpit.
Now a planning application has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council by Sarah Chrystie, from Hawick, for its change of use into a dwelling house.
The aim is to give the former church a 'new lease of life', while retaining its original external appearance.
The church and the adjacent church hall, which has already been converted into a dwelling, had previously been purchased by the applicant.
A design statement submitted with the application, says: "It is proposed that all existing features of the church are retained as closely as possible, with no external alterations other than the likely required ventilation ducting that will be required to meet building regulations.
"In order to increase the available accommodation and maximise space, the proposals include forming a new upper floor level over part of the building, whilst retaining the full length of the nave and the chancel over the main living area.
"The proposal will provide modern living accommodation while retaining the church exterior and keeping the majority of the internal features untouched. It will give this historical building a new lease of life, preventing it being unoccupied and disused."