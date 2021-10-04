Farmhouse offers seclusion close to Peebles

Westloch Farmhouse, situated eight miles from Peebles. Photos: Cullen Kilshaw.

Westloch Farmhouse, a detached stone-built traditional home, is set within five acres of private grounds, which include a two-bedroom bothy and a large metal shed.

The property enjoys a picturesque rural location, and if desired, a further 7.5 acres is available for sale by separate negotiation.

Accessed via a tree-lined private driveway, Westloch extends to around 288 square metres, and whilst requiring a degree of upgrading or modernisation, it offers generously-proportioned rooms, attractive period features and occupies extensive garden grounds of around five acres.

The property includes this bothy, which could be used as a holiday let. Photo: Cullen Kilshaw.

Accomodation includes: vestibule, hallway, drawing room, dining room, study, dining kitchen, utility room, cloakroom and workshop, galleried landing with access to the loft, master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, three further bedrooms and a bathroom.

While the property is served by oil fired central heating, there’s also an open fire and a wood burning stove.

The bothy, which extends to 905 square metres, offers excellent potential as holiday or long term let, accomodation for extended family, or simply as a gym or work-from-home office.

It includes a hallway, two bedrooms, both with en-suite bathrooms and a garage.

Externally, as well as the large corrugated metal shed, there’s also a garden, paddock, ponds, woodland and a gravel driveway.

Primary and secondary schooling can be found in Peebles or Penicuik, with Peebles High being ranked among the best state schools in Scotland.