Farmhouse offers seclusion close to Peebles
Our property of the week offers up a great chance to purchase a bit of seclusion in the heart of the beautiful countryside just north of the stunning village of Eddleston, while still being close to Peebles (eight miles) and Edinburgh (16.5 miles).
Westloch Farmhouse, a detached stone-built traditional home, is set within five acres of private grounds, which include a two-bedroom bothy and a large metal shed.
The property enjoys a picturesque rural location, and if desired, a further 7.5 acres is available for sale by separate negotiation.
Accessed via a tree-lined private driveway, Westloch extends to around 288 square metres, and whilst requiring a degree of upgrading or modernisation, it offers generously-proportioned rooms, attractive period features and occupies extensive garden grounds of around five acres.
Accomodation includes: vestibule, hallway, drawing room, dining room, study, dining kitchen, utility room, cloakroom and workshop, galleried landing with access to the loft, master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, three further bedrooms and a bathroom.
While the property is served by oil fired central heating, there’s also an open fire and a wood burning stove.
The bothy, which extends to 905 square metres, offers excellent potential as holiday or long term let, accomodation for extended family, or simply as a gym or work-from-home office.
It includes a hallway, two bedrooms, both with en-suite bathrooms and a garage.
Externally, as well as the large corrugated metal shed, there’s also a garden, paddock, ponds, woodland and a gravel driveway.
Primary and secondary schooling can be found in Peebles or Penicuik, with Peebles High being ranked among the best state schools in Scotland.
On the market for offers over £750,000, the property can be viewed by calling agents Cullen Kilshaw on 01721 532913.