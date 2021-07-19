Elegance and space in Peebles

3 Provost Kirkpatrick Court is set behind an attractively-presented private front garden.

3 Provost Kirkpatrick Court benefits from a convenient setting close to local amenities and transport links, offering bright, well-proportioned accommodation arranged over three floors.

Enjoying a sunny, south-facing aspect, the desirable home boasts three double bedrooms, two bathrooms, and generous reception space, and is accompanied by delightful private gardens and private residents' parking.

Set behind an attractively-presented private front garden, the front door opens into a welcoming entrance hall, enhanced by timber-styled flooring and light, airy decor, accommodating a cupboard and a handy WC.

The master bedroom has plenty of space for a king-size bed.

The doors throughout the property, as well as double fitted handrails on the staircases, are lovely light oak, blending perfectly with the home's understated decor. Straight ahead, a living and dining room, with storage for coats and shoes, continues the engaging combination of decor and enjoys a charming aspect, via full-height glazing and a sliding door, onto the home's delightful rear garden and a leafy belt of trees.

The attractively-styled reception room promises a comfortable setting for seated dining and entertaining, while the sunny, front-facing kitchen is well-appointed with cabinet storage and workspace and fully-integrated appliances.

Upstairs, there are three well-proportioned doubles bedrooms, the master, on the second floor having an en-suite, a family bathroom and plenty of storage.

Externally, the home benefits from a gated, enclosed rear garden, with a paved patio for summer entertaining and al fresco dining.

This fantastic property is on the market for offers over £290,000.