Earlston's gardening competition goes virtual for 2021

Earlston residents are being urged to enter the village's gardening competition by posting pics online.

Earlston Community Council's Shiela Gibb said: “Unfortunately we are again unable to hold the gardening competition we introduced in 2018, so there are no paper entry forms and judges visiting gardens, but we have come up with an alternative solution.”

It’s free, with prizes in the two categories which are Best Garden (any size, front back or side) and Something Small (hanging baskets, window boxes, planters).

Submit entries to [email protected] by 5pm on Saturday, August 14, where you’ll also find all the competition rules.