Earlston's gardening competition goes virtual for 2021
Green-fingered Earlston residents have been urged to send in photographs of their pride and joy to enter into the village’s first virtual gardening competition.
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 12:13 pm
Earlston Community Council's Shiela Gibb said: “Unfortunately we are again unable to hold the gardening competition we introduced in 2018, so there are no paper entry forms and judges visiting gardens, but we have come up with an alternative solution.”
It’s free, with prizes in the two categories which are Best Garden (any size, front back or side) and Something Small (hanging baskets, window boxes, planters).
Submit entries to [email protected] by 5pm on Saturday, August 14, where you’ll also find all the competition rules.
Please include photograph, category choice, name, address and contact number.