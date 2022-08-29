Duns Open Gardens Day proves great success

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Duns held its second charity Open Gardens Day on Sunday, with some of the proceeds destined to help nurture the next generation of green fingered growers.

Organised by Keeping Duns Blooming Marvellous and supported by Scotland’s Gardens Scheme, over 200 people attended, some from as far afield as Ayrshire.

Eleven gardens were open to the public and there was a buzz around the town with people wandering from garden to garden, maps in hand.

Mary's garden was among the 11.

Teas and coffees were available in the Volunteer Hall for those looking to rest their weary feet for a short time and enjoy a refreshment and a chat, as well as a plant sale.

A spokesperson for Keeping Duns Blooming Marvellous said: “Huge thanks must go to the garden owners who were brave enough to open their garden gates and allow fellow gardeners into their hallowed space.

"Visitors were extremely impressed with the variety of gardens on display and the friendliness of the owners.

“Thanks also to all the volunteers who helped in advance of and on the day to make it such a huge success.”

Terri and Sandy's pond was among the highlights.

The gardens varied from small areas filled with colourful bedding plants, to ponds, vegetable gardens, courtyards and tailored lawns.

Also open was the Duns Community Food Garden in Station Avenue, run by Abundant Borders who support food growing across the region, and teach how to grow food in a sustainable way.

This year, 60% of the money raised will be going towards supporting six Berwickshire High School pupils to learn the skills needed to grow a range of fruit and vegetables, from planting seeds to harvesting produce.

Over the coming year, Keeping Duns Blooming Marvellous, Abundant Borders and The Berwickshire High School will work in partnership to deliver the training which will follow the basics of the NPA in Horticulture at SCQF level 4.