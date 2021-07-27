Buckholm Corner. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Members of the council’s planning and buildings standards committee are being recommended by planning officers to approve the bid for dozens of new homes in Galashiels

Selkirk-based Eildon Housing Association has teamed up with Buckholm Ltd to deliver what are deemed high quality affordable homes on a designated housing site at Buckholm Corner which has lain vacant for a significant number of years.

To be delivered in collaboration with AMP Architects and Will Rudd Davidson Engineers, Eildon believe the homes would be a welcome addition to Galashiels housing stock.

A spokesperson for the housing association said: “Affordable homes for the people in the Borders continue to be a critical need, particularly at this time, so we are really pleased to be delivering on this site.”

Eildon secured the site working with Buckholm Ltd, which is now constructing the first phase of 11 homes, and is seeking planning permission to develop a further 69 energy-efficient properties.

The first 11 homes will be completed in early 2022 with plans to deliver the remaining properties over the following two years.

Heated by air source heat pumps, these homes will benefit from generally lower running costs - which the applicant says is a step towards helping to combat fuel poverty.

In his report to the committee, planning officer Craig Miller, says: “The applicant has submitted for the development of 69 dwelling houses for affordable rent by Eildon Housing Association. One representation has been received from an adjoining resident, concerned about the drainage scheme not providing interception surface water drainage from the development and seeking an appropriate condition, should development be consented.