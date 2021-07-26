Cracking pair in the Tweed Valley

The Greene, in Innerleithen. Photo: Cullen Kilshaw.

First off is a superb five-bedroom home in Innerleithen’s Leithen Road.

The Greene is a capacious detached dwelling occupying a generous -sized plot of .388 acres.

The property offers versatile accommodation arranged over two floors with excellent potential to re-configure or extend the internal layout (subject to consents).

6 Pikes Knowe Court, Cardrona. Photo: Cullen Kilshaw.

Situated just a short walk from the town centre while benefiting from an extremely private setting, the Greene is centrally located within its own mature, wraparound garden grounds.

The dual aspect living and dining room is a real highlight, as is the brilliant conservatory.

It’s set in mature, fully-enclosed and well-stocked garden grounds, which offer an excellent degree of privacy and a private driveway with ample parking for numerous vehicles.

Offers over £410,000 are invited for this beautiful home.

To view, call agents Cullen Kilshaw on 01721 532913.

The second property is in the lovely village of Cardrona.

6 Pikes Knowe Court is a most attractive detached bungalow constructed and finished to the highest of specifications by Manor Kingdom in 2001.

The three-bedroom property offers comfortable, well-proportioned accommodation and lots of natural light to the main living areas, which are set to the rear of the property overlooking the south-facing garden, enjoying a picturesque and highly desirable village location and benefiting from newly fitted carpets and kitchen.

The garden also boasts a timber pod/garden office with an internet connection, power and underfloor heating … just perfect for working from home.