Country home within easy reach of towns

Hillhead Farmhouse, near Ancrum. Photos: Hastings.

The four-bedroomed Hillhead Farmhouse is a beautifully presented family home, with rolling fields to the rear, in a private position tucked just off the A68 near Ancrum.

The beautifully kept home is well maintained and ready to move into, with a relaxed flow and wonderful room proportions.

The charming cream-fronted character property is accessed by a large drive, opening to ample parking space at the adjacent garages.

A colourful country-cottage style garden is enclosed with timber fencing and provides a welcoming entrance, with a storm porch sheltering the main entrance.

The accommodation on the ground floor is bright and well-proportioned throughout, with an easy flow between rooms offering flexibility of use; with three comfortable public rooms, ideal as entertaining and living space, and a particularly charming traditional farmhouse kitchen at the heart of the property, including a must-have AGA cooker and a lovely dual aspect overlooking the gardens.

The family bathroom is also positioned on this level, accessed from the rear hall. Upstairs, there are four comfortable bedrooms, including a master with Jack and Jill shower room, and an array of storage solutions throughout.

Externally, the garden is beautifully kept and wraps around the property with a fully-enclosed level lawn, a timber garage and shed, and an incredible detached garage with annex above … sought after for those requiring studio or workshop space, or indeed looking for overflow accommodation to the main residence, the impressive dwelling hosts two large garages with up-and-over doors and full electrics.

The property is on the market for offers over £425,000.