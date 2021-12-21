Travellers site at Victoria Park in Selkirk.

Members of the full council last week agreed the launch of a full feasibility study on the suitability of land at Galafoot Lane in Galafoot, Galashiels as a long-term option for a permanent travellers site.

The move comes amid unrest in Selkirk over the travellers site established at Victoria Park after the first lockdown last year. Locals claimed the site was a mess and that its presence led to the town losing out on potential staycationers.

Victoria Park is still seen as the best short-term option for travellers but in August this year the families there left and established unauthorised encampments in a number of Borders locations, including the car park opposite council headquarters in Newtown St Boswells, Galafoot in Galashiels and various sites on an industrial estate in Selkirk.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council report recommended the “scoping of Etterick Mill, Selkirk as an

alternative site that may be more suitable in the short to medium term and allow for Victoria Park to be returned to a commercial site as early as possible next year”.

But longer term Galafoot Lane has been identified as a possible solution – although due to suspected contamination of the land it could take years to make it safe enough to move on to.

At last week’s meeting Selkirkshire councillor Elaine Thornton-Nicol called instead for the development of two smaller sites and her amendment to explore that was agreed.