Consultation on proposed new Hawick homes

How the proposed new homes could look. Photo: SBHA

SBHA is aiming to build new homes in two locations – Fairhurst Drive and Leishman Place – and the Association is keen to hear the views of those living in the area, prior to submitting an official planning application.

The consultation will take place in the Burnfoot Community Hub between noon and 3pm. People will have an opportunity to view the proposed plans, and give their feedback.

The Association recently confirmed that it expects the capacity of the site at Fairhurst Drive to be in the region of 10- 12 new homes, anticipated to be a mix of one, two and three bedroomed houses and cottages.

The site in Leishman Place will be able to accommodate four larger, three and four bedroom family homes.