Cockburnspath houses appeal is refused

Members of the council Local Review Body considered an appeal against refusal of an application in principle for planning approval for two detached houses on land east of Delgany at Old Cambus in Cockburnspath.

Council planners had refused the application after assessing that the proposed properties were ‘poorly related’ to a nearby farmhouse and three cottages and were also too prominent for the location.

And now the officers decision was upheld by review body members on a majority vote of five to two.

The applicant wanted to build two houses at Old Cambus in Cockburnspath.

Tweeddale East ward’s Councillor Marshall Douglas said: “I have some concern in the sense that it is fairly close to the farmhouse to, on the face of it, form a building group. I don’t think it would match the layout of the farmhouse.

“In my mind it really appears like ribbon development between the two areas. I would certainly have concerns that it wouldn’t be in fitting with the present farmhouse. There is scope on that site for possibly another two houses but whether that is the correct position or not I’m not sure.”

Councillor Aillen Orr, for East Berwickshire, also expressed concern over ribbon development, adding: “I’m also concerned about the coastal impact, so obviously if they are going to have a sea view I imagine there would be capacity to see them from a distance. I’m visualising that the other houses in the development are actually considerably lower.”

Tweeddale West ward’s Councillor Viv Thomson said: “I don’t believe the proposed properties would be within the building group. I don’t think the design fits in.”

Councillor Sandy Scott, for Jedburgh & District, supported overturning the planning officers stance.

He said: “There is numerical capacity for two houses and I think it is a building group so I’d be for overturning refusal and let them have it.”

Hawick and Denholm’s Councillor Neil Richards agreed, saying: “It is very obvious it is a group and there is no problem about building two extra houses. The houses there look very new, modern-type buildings which will be up to date with all the modern requirements of heating etc. I think we are biased towards older looking buildings, other than that I see no problem at all. I think this a good development.”

Mid-Berwickshire’s Councillor Donald Moffatt believes the site could accommodate two houses – but not at the location proposed.