Borders hotel goes on the market for £1.25m
The Queens Head Hotel is a recently refurbished Victorian property that has successfully traded since 2008. With 15 spacious bedrooms, the hotel boasts an enviable reputation for excellent food and homely accommodation, proving popular with tourists and locals alike.
The property additionally offers a highly acclaimed restaurant, well known in the local area for providing excellent quality home-made meals using the best locally sourced produce. The tastefully decorated restaurant and bar have capacity for 80 covers in the seated dining room, with an additional 20 seats in the beer garden outside.
Proving popular with those looking for a relaxing holiday, weekend break or a memorable meal, the Queens Head Hotel possesses a loyal client base with many repeat visitors.
Located in the stunning market town of Kelso, the hotel provides a fresh, contemporary feel to complement its relaxed countryside location, with views over the town and rolling hills in the distance.
The property is conveniently located to access nearby historic attractions, including Kelso Abbey and Floors Castle, while providing a base to explore hiking routes and the beautiful Scottish Borders.
With a brilliant reputation, including a 4-star rating on Tripadvisor, the Queens Head Hotel is an ideal opportunity for an experienced operator, or someone looking to take over a successful business in the picturesque Scottish Borders.
On the market at £1,250,000, this is a great freehold business opportunity offering a turnkey business opportunity in a beautiful location, with high levels of interest expected.
