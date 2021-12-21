Borders home wins award
A recently-built home in Roxburgh has been awarded the CIOB Good Building Award, and a a Saltire Housing Design Award Commendation.
Gareth Williams, MCIB projects director at CIOB said the Beekeeper’s cottage stood out among the entries.
He said: “The care, attention to detail, and collaboration with local contractors shine through in the quality, not only of the spaces created, but most noticeable in the craftsmanship displayed throughout.
“The intergenerational partnership and teamwork demostrated during the project has resulted in a sustainable, efficient, exceptionally crafted building.”
The home’s owner, Kate Atchley, said: “Well done to all who created my home.
"The award is a well-deserved testimony to your excellent design and workmanship.”
The house was built by Gibson and Hall of Jedburgh, with the work of contractors such as Brian Wear Joiners of Galashiels being lauded as contributory to the win.