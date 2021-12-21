Borders home wins award

The Beekeeper's Cottage in the village of Roxburgh.

Gareth Williams, MCIB projects director at CIOB said the Beekeeper’s cottage stood out among the entries.

He said: “The care, attention to detail, and collaboration with local contractors shine through in the quality, not only of the spaces created, but most noticeable in the craftsmanship displayed throughout.

“The intergenerational partnership and teamwork demostrated during the project has resulted in a sustainable, efficient, exceptionally crafted building.”

The home’s owner, Kate Atchley, said: “Well done to all who created my home.

"The award is a well-deserved testimony to your excellent design and workmanship.”