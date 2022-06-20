Award-winning Innerleithen B&B for sale

Caddon View in Innerleithen is up for sale.

Caddon View, which has eight ensuite letting bedrooms, and is set in private gardens, is in prime position for visitors to the town’s prestigious mountain biking locations, and the owners, Steve and Lisa Davies are selling up to enjoy their semi-retirement.

Included in the sale is a detached three bed owner’s house, to the rear of the main property, with lounge, kitchen, bathroom and three bedrooms set over two storeys. The Guest House also includes a resident’s lounge along with Café Sitooterie, a licensed café with outdoor seating area which is extremely popular with locals and cyclists passing through the village.

Stuart Drysdale, of selling agents Drysdale and Company, said: “The detached owner’s/managers accommodation makes Caddon View an ideal lifestyle opportunity for a couple or for a multiple site operator.

"Innerleithen, and the surrounding Tweed Valley, is a mecca for cyclists and walkers. Plans are proceeding for a Mountain Bike Innovation Centre in Innerleithen with the UK Government injecting £19million into the project.

"This will build upon the trail centres already provided at Glentress and Innerleithen, providing some of the best trail centre biking in Scotland. It’s a huge draw.”

Owner Steve told us: “We’ve really enjoyed running this business for the past 15 years.

"Before doing this we both had jobs in the healthcare industry, though we had some experience in the hospitality trade at different times. We’re glad we followed our dream to do this, and would encourage others to do the same. Whilst we have been here Caddon View has won Guest House of the Year, and Scottish Borders Guest House of the Year at the Scottish Hotel Awards.

"We also picked up Scottish ‘Friendliest B&B of the Year’ at the AA Awards just before the pandemic hit.

"We’ll miss the many friends that customers have become.”