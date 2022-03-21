Above par home in village

8, Bowmont Court, Sunlaws Village. Photo: Hastings.

A fantastic family home, 8 Bowmont Court is a luxurious and beautifully-designed property perfect for the golfer … as it backs onto the superb Roxburgh Schloss course.

Just a short four-mile drive from Kelso, it’s an impressive property, with generous proportions, a high-end finish and a flexible layout, which includes three public rooms, a home office, five bedrooms including four ensuite facilities, and a wonderfully private rear garden, providing effortless contemporary living, with all the benefits of a countryside setting and the lifestyle it affords.

The family home is set in a premium position within Sunlaws village; with a generous drive, two double garages and garden frontage providing excellent screening.

The open plan kitchen and dining room is a great feature of this family home.

The house itself is gently set against a beautiful countryside backdrop and offers exceptionally well finished and stylish accommodation over two floors, and is the ideal choice for those in need of a sizable home to host family, guests, work and hobby space, with an adaptable and welcoming flow between the public spaces allowing for flexible use.

The bright garden aspect enjoyed from each public space is a particular highlight; with a formal lounge, sitting room, dining room and the open-plan family kitchen all enjoying that fantastic outlook over the garden and golf course beyond.

With four ensuite double bedrooms and an additional guest bedroom and family bathroom, this is a future-proof home that easily caters for the requirement of modern life.

Externally, the plot itself is undoubtedly one of the most superior within Bowmont Court – the subtle lowered position gives privacy to the front, as well as a fantastic generous and level rear garden, with woodland edge, golf course, and open countryside – a huge selling point and making the modern accommodation an enviable home for those in search of a touch of traditional countryside.