A haven for the green-fingered

Set on a generous and extremely private plot, which once served as the village dairy, Dairywood pays careful homage to the historical surroundings with period curated features.

Situated in a gently elevated position, offering a beautifully-landscaped garden and spacious accommodation ideal for family living, Dairywood would make an enviable home for any family, with easy range of village amenities – which include a village pub, primary school, post office, church, garage and petrol station, butcher and village store – as well as the town of Kelso.

Thoughtfully designed and beautifully finished, the property hosts space for all the family and a desirable flexibility of use on the ground floor; with a welcoming and bright hall, further doors extend to the dual aspect lounge, study or bedroom five, a useful cloakroom w/c, an open plan dining kitchen with utility room and a wonderful garden room.

The superb open-plan kitchen leads into the delightful garden room.

Upstairs, a king-size master suite is serviced with an ensuite shower room, with three further comfortable bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The outside space is expertly cultivated, and in addition to providing a garage with workshop space and charming summerhouse set to the far end of the garden, there is a large and private stretch of lawn, punctuated with mature planting and sheltering trees, a wildlife pond, patio seating area and deck with greenhouse – truly something for everyone and an absolute haven for green fingered enthusiasts or those wishing to entertain guests.

All fitted floor and wall coverings, blinds and curtains poles, and kitchen appliances are included in the sale price.