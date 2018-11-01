Henry puts a place to our old photo

Hawick man Henry Wood kindly got in touch to fill in some of the missing information surrounding our nostalgia piece a few weeks ago.

He said: “Would that photo no’ be taken doon frae Teviot Crescent? I say that because I think I mind of yon stone built “garage” sitting up abin the lassies on the right o’ the picture.

“The railings runnin’ alang behind them seem to suggest the beginning o’ the Wee Haugh, just doon frae where the Health Centre is these days.

“And I wouldnae mind bettin’ that it was taken on a Monday because there’s a load of washing hingin’ oot across the Wee Haugh.

“Mind ye, I dinnae ken aboot yon crowd of folks up above the lassies, unless it’s Rodono workers on their dinner-break, same as the lassies, likely?”