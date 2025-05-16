Top Father’s Day drink picks every dad will love this year

For the avid whisky collector

ABERFELDY 22-Year-Old Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Bottled to celebrate 25 years of Dewar’s Aberfeldy Distillery’s visitor centre, this is a luxurious dram with sweet orchard fruits, succulent pear, and caramelized apples taking centre stage. Delicate notes of vanilla and heather honey weave through the palate, while undertones of toasted oak and gentle clove provide a satisfying balance. The finish is exceptionally smooth, leaving a soft echo of honey and spice.

For the dad with a sweet side

Berry Bros. & Rudd Speyside Sherry Cask, 12-Year-Old

Distilled in Speyside, a small region in the middle of Scotland famous for its whisky production. This full, deep, and brooding whisky has a wonderfully rich texture, each sip offering a well-balanced, heartwarming experience that captivates the senses. Aromas of sun-dried fruits meld with baking spices. The palate explores richness; layers of spiced fruit cake and honey toast and hints of brown sugar, orange & dark chocolate add complexity to the finish.

For the proud Glaswegian

Glasgow Distillery 1770 The Original

Glasgow Distillery’s inaugural expression, The Original is a fresh and fruity single malt that combines the finest concerto malted barley with the purest Scottish water from Loch Katrine. The Original is a true representation of the whisky produced at The Glasgow Distillery, showcasing the production philosophy and dedication to quality.

For the dad who brings the party

Cutty Sark Original

The very first smooth & mellow whisky of the Cutty Sark family.

With a lighter taste, lighter colour and a lighter, fresher personality, Cutty Sark is masterfully Blended from the finest single malts and top-quality grain whiskies to create a unique light and refreshing character. Born to mix, it is a versatile blend that is perfect for the dad who hosts BBQs, mixes a mean highball, and believes whisky should be fun, not fussy.

For the dad with a social soul

The Hearach

From the Isle of Harris Distillery, opened in 2015 to create sustainable employment for their island community, every drop of this multi-award-winning whisky is made on the island by a team of local distillers, trained from scratch.