Top Father’s Day drink picks every dad will love this year

By Bobby Thomson
Contributor
Published 16th May 2025, 10:28 BST
Updated 16th May 2025, 10:48 BST
Finding the perfect Father’s Day gift for the man who has everything can be tricky, whether you’re celebrating dad, grandad or another special father figure. It’s important to choose something that truly reflects how much they mean to you. To help with the decision, here’s a selection of the best drinks for Father’s Day 2025, from rich, dessert-inspired whisky to those with a proud local legacy, offering something that speaks directly to his tastes.

For the avid whisky collector

ABERFELDY 22-Year-Old Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Bottled to celebrate 25 years of Dewar’s Aberfeldy Distillery’s visitor centre, this is a luxurious dram with sweet orchard fruits, succulent pear, and caramelized apples taking centre stage. Delicate notes of vanilla and heather honey weave through the palate, while undertones of toasted oak and gentle clove provide a satisfying balance. The finish is exceptionally smooth, leaving a soft echo of honey and spice.

For the dad with a sweet side

Berry Bros. & Rudd Speyside Sherry Cask, 12-Year-Old

Distilled in Speyside, a small region in the middle of Scotland famous for its whisky production. This full, deep, and brooding whisky has a wonderfully rich texture, each sip offering a well-balanced, heartwarming experience that captivates the senses. Aromas of sun-dried fruits meld with baking spices. The palate explores richness; layers of spiced fruit cake and honey toast and hints of brown sugar, orange & dark chocolate add complexity to the finish.

For the proud Glaswegian

Glasgow Distillery 1770 The Original

Glasgow Distillery’s inaugural expression, The Original is a fresh and fruity single malt that combines the finest concerto malted barley with the purest Scottish water from Loch Katrine. The Original is a true representation of the whisky produced at The Glasgow Distillery, showcasing the production philosophy and dedication to quality.

For the dad who brings the party

Cutty Sark Original

The very first smooth & mellow whisky of the Cutty Sark family.

With a lighter taste, lighter colour and a lighter, fresher personality, Cutty Sark is masterfully Blended from the finest single malts and top-quality grain whiskies to create a unique light and refreshing character. Born to mix, it is a versatile blend that is perfect for the dad who hosts BBQs, mixes a mean highball, and believes whisky should be fun, not fussy.

For the dad with a social soul

The Hearach

From the Isle of Harris Distillery, opened in 2015 to create sustainable employment for their island community, every drop of this multi-award-winning whisky is made on the island by a team of local distillers, trained from scratch.

This complex and utterly delicious whisky is made for the dad who values heritage, community, and the slower pace of island life. The Hearach offers an elegant and highly drinkable flavour profile, with notes of homemade apple sauce and wild machair flowers, and old-fashioned sweetness of candied ginger and honeycomb.

Cutty Sark Original

1. Contributed

Cutty Sark Original Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Glasgow Distillery 1770 The Original

2. Contributed

Glasgow Distillery 1770 The Original Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
The Hearach

3. Contributed

The Hearach Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Berry Bros. & Rudd Speyside Sherry Cask, 12-Year-Old

4. Contributed

Berry Bros. & Rudd Speyside Sherry Cask, 12-Year-Old Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice