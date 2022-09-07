M&S launches new ‘Distilled’ spirits range - at £18 a bottle

At just £18 for a 70cl bottle, the range offers a full selection of staple spirits for cocktail novices and expert at-home mixologists alike, from gins and vodkas to spiced rum, French brandy, and blended Scotch whisky.

At £18 for a 70cl bottle, the range offers a full selection of staple spirits for cocktail novices and expert at-home mixologists alike, from gins and vodkas to spiced rum, French brandy and blended Scotch whisky.

As well as beingaffordable, each bottle carries the Distilled seal which guarantees that signature M&S quality at its heart the ISC (International Spirits Challenge) awarded M&S Supermarket Own-Brand Spirits Range of the Year this year.

All three vodkas in the range are five times distilled and charcoal-filtered for purity; the three gins are triple distilled and made with our exclusive blend of seven botanicals; and we’ve given both the Blended Scotch Whisky and XO Brandy further aging time – eight and five years, respectively. All are made without any artificial colourings or flavourings.

The range also includes an exciting all-time first – M&S tequila! A peppery silver-grade tequila, this spirit is made from Blue Agave and produced in collaboration with a family-run distillery in Guadalajara, Mexico, which has been running for almost 80 years.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jenny Rea, lead product developer for spirits at M&S, said: “We know many of our customers discovered their inner mixologist over the past two years while bars and pubs were closed, and so like to keep their drinks cabinets well stocked with the essentials.

"Our new Distilled range is all about helping them to find the best versions of their favourite spirits at a great price, so they can continue to enjoy the classics while also experimenting with new cocktail creations. As well as being a great addition to any drinks trolley, these bottles would also make fantastic Christmas presents.”

“We’ve also made sure that sustainability is a key point of difference for the new Distilled range – the gins and vodkas are all made with British grains and distilled in Oldbury, England, and the bespoke bottles for all ten spirits are made from 100% British glass, further reducing the range’s carbon footprint.