Milk first or not? The big question we all need answered ☕

Brits are known for their love of a cup of tea

Yorkshire Tea has provided five steps to make the perfect brew

The iconic tea brand has shared the best tips and tricks - including when to add milk

Brits are known across the world for their love of a good old fashioned cup of tea - but do you know how to make the perfect one?

Iconic tea brand Yorkshire Tea has revealed the perfect way to make a cup of tea, sharing its best tips and tricks to a tasty brew.

With five steps to follow when making a cup of tea, Yorkshire Tea’s method is simpler than you would imagine but also includes plenty of tips of ways to avoid a ruined cuppa.

How to make the perfect cup of tea - according to iconic Yorkshire Tea brand (Photo: antgor - stock.adobe.com) | antgor - stock.adobe.com

Here are the steps to making a perfect cup of tea - according to Yorkshire Tea:

Step 1: Treat your water kindly

Yorkshire Tea’s first step begins at the water, recommending to run the tap a little so that the water is aerated, and only boiling it once to ensure the oxygen level is up. According to the brand, oxygen in water helps with the flavour.

Step 2: Add tea and water

The next step is to add the tea bag and the water to the cup. Tea bag first, water second, before stirring briefly.

Step 3: Wait patiently

A mistake that some of us can make is to take the tea bag out far too early. Yorkshire Tea recommends waiting four to five minutes for the tea bag to fully unlock all of its flavour.

Step 4: Give it a squeeze

Next up, squeeze the tea bag against the side of the mug to ensure you have got all of the flavour. However, Yorkshire Tea suggests to squeeze gently and just once, otherwise it may taste bitter.

Step 5: Customise your brew

Finally, add any preferences to your cuppa, whether that be, milk and sugar or even honey!

Now for the age old question of when to add the milk? Well, Yorkshire Tea recommends adding it last. According to the iconic tea brand, tea brews best in very hot water and if adding the milk first it can cool it down. So there you have it!

