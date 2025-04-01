GlenAllachie 12 Year Old - crowned the best malt in the world | GlenAllachie

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

GlenAllachie 12 Year Old named World’s Best Single Malt 2025 – and you can still get it online for £52

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the world’s best whiskies right now doesn’t cost hundreds of pounds. It’s not locked behind velvet ropes. It’s GlenAllachie 12 Year Old, it’s just been named World’s Best Single Malt 2025, and you can buy it online today for just £52.

This isn’t a typo. A dram that’s being talked about in the same breath as Macallan is still available at regular retail prices – but probably not for long. You can pick up a bottle for £52 from Loch Fyne Whiskies, or pre-order from Royal Mile Whiskies for even less - although we don’t know when they will have it in stock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GlenAllachie 12 Year Old – the underdog that just won big

Hailing from Speyside – the spiritual home of Scottish single malts – GlenAllachie has quietly been building a reputation since legendary whisky-maker Billy Walker took over the distillery in 2017. The 12 Year Old is the distillery’s flagship bottle, and this latest win puts it centre stage.

Matured in a mix of Pedro Ximénez, Oloroso and virgin oak, it’s rich, full-bodied and layered with dark fruit, spice and sherried depth. It’s bottled at 46% ABV, non-chill filtered and free from added colour – a proper enthusiast’s dram.

Expect notes of treacle, heather honey, mocha and cinnamon, alongside orchard fruits, sticky raisins and a touch of nutmeg. One sip and you’ll understand why it beat out far more expensive rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The price? Still under £55 – for now

With this kind of profile and global applause, it’s honestly a surprise the price hasn’t already jumped. But right now, you can still buy GlenAllachie 12-Year-Old online from these trusted retailers:

• Loch Fyne Whiskies – But it here for £52.00 UK delivery (£5.99 or free over £99), or free Click & Collect from shops in Inveraray and Edinburgh

• Master of Malt – Available for £53.94 (delivery from £4.95, or free over £99)

• Amazon UK – Not in its Spring Sale, but available at £54.99 (Prime eligible in some regions)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Royal Mile Whiskies – Pre-order only for £47.95 (2024 edition)

It’s rare for a World Whiskies Awards winner to remain this accessible. Stocks are already shifting – and let’s face it, a price rise feels inevitable.

The Macallan comparison – justified hype?

For whisky fans who lean towards Macallan’s sherried styles, GlenAllachie 12 Year Old hits a similar sweet spot – but at a third of the price. And while Macallan has long been a luxury staple, GlenAllachie is bringing the same depth and drama without the premium markup.

Add to that the distillery’s hands-on approach to cask management and Billy Walker’s expert blending, and you’ve got something seriously special in your glass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NationalWorld

Love magazines but hate the cost? With Readly, you can access dozens of top motoring titles for one low price – and right now, you can get two months free. Click here for more information.

Don’t wait – this could be the next big thing in whisky

Let’s be honest: world-beating whisky at £52 is not going to stay a secret for long. Whether you’re stocking up for future gifting, filling your shelf with a modern classic, or just want to see what the fuss is about – now’s the time to buy.

Because once GlenAllachie becomes a household name (and at this rate, it will), this might just be the last time you see it under £60.