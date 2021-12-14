Pergola planning bid.

Members of the council’s Local Review Body this week adjourned a decision on the future of a part-retrospective application for the outdoor area at the Waterloo Arms in Chirnside until further discussions are concluded.

The applicants are proposing to increase the height of a fence between the pergola and their neighbour’s home.