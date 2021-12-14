Chirnside pub pergola faces opposition from neighbours
A decision on whether to call last orders on a pergola at a Borders pub is hanging in the balance.
Members of the council’s Local Review Body this week adjourned a decision on the future of a part-retrospective application for the outdoor area at the Waterloo Arms in Chirnside until further discussions are concluded.
The applicants are proposing to increase the height of a fence between the pergola and their neighbour’s home.
In a report to the committee, the objectors say they understood the pergola was merely a temporary structure put up last summer to address Covid-19 safety concerns. The matter will be considered again at the review body’s February meeting.