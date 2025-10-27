​Borders butcher takes title for third time

Luke Shearer from sponsors Swords pictured with Graham Sanderson (Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency)

Coldstream butchers G.J.Sanderson has secured a triple crown, winning the south east regional traditional steak pie championship for a third time.

The title triumph came at the Scottish Craft Butchers Awards 2025 and shop owner Graham Sanderson said he was delighted with his third win in the category.

“To be judged the best steak pie in the south east of Scotland for the third time in 10 years is fantastic,” he said.

“When I took over the shop, I inherited the steak pie recipe from my predecessor.

"It’s remained unchanged for 37 years and has been delighting customers from Edinburgh to the north of England.

"We’re absolutely thrilled that it has delighted the judges as well.”

Graham says there are no secrets to becoming one of the country’s top butchers, adding: “We focus on quality ingredients and traditional methods and our steak pies fly off the shelves.”

Situated just 200 yards from the English border on the High Street in Coldstream, the family butchers cater for both Scottish and English customers and Graham’s pies attract cross border attention.

"Doing well in these Scottish Craft Butchers evaluations provides credible evidence of a quality and standard recognised by our peers and the industry," he said.

"A regional championship title can boost sales considerably, so we’ll look forward to a busy run up to Christmas and New Year."

The Coldstream butcher produces mainly medium and large award-winning pies but will also happily craft a pie for any ashet a customer brings into the shop.

Gordon King, Executive Manager of award hosts Scottish Craft Butchers, said each of Scotland’s five regional winners put their heart and soul into producing the best traditional steak pies in the country.

“The steak pie has been a firm family favourite in Scotland for generations,” he said, “particularly over the festive period.

“There are three basic ingredients – pastry, gravy and stew – and every butcher adds them together and puts in their own touch of magic to perfect the pie.

“Graham and his team have produced an outstanding example of a steak pie at its best that shows why their customers remain loyal.”

He added: “G.J. Sanderson was judged against some of the best in the business in the south east of Scotland and came out tops – they’re a local steak pie legend.”

Nicola McDowell, sales manager with award sponsors William Sword Ltd, also congratulated G.J. Sanderson Butchers on their triple success.

"At William Sword Ltd, we are proud to continue supporting the rich traditions of Scottish food culture, and there’s nothing more iconic than the steak pie,” she said.

“Graham Sanderson shows how it should be done.

“Sponsoring the Traditional Steak Pie Awards allows us to celebrate the skill, quality and passion of butchers and bakers across the country who keep this timeless favourite at the heart of family tables.

“It’s an honour to recognise the craftsmanship that goes into every pie."