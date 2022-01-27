Booze will soon be on the counter at Hawick filling station convenience store after licensing bid approved
Booze will soon be on the counter at a Hawick petrol station after councillors approved a licensing bid.
Members of Scottish Borders Council's Licensing Board gave the green light to a provisional premises licences for the sale of alcohol at Weensland Filling Station in Weensland Road when they met on Friday, January 21.
The application was made by GF Forecourt Limited, operators of the petrol station, which has a convenience store within its forecourt and is located on the A698 between Hawick and Jedburgh.
At the meeting, a spokesperson for the applicant, said: "We took over the petrol station 12 months ago and have refurbished the shop.
"The business has been operating successfully since then and since the pandemic there has been more of a move towards localised shopping in that area.
"To purchase alcohol one has to drive into the centre of Hawick and this is just about broadening the range of services provided by the petrol station at this moment in time."
Committee member and Hawick councillor George Turnbull said: "I welcome and support this application. The premises have been updated since the purchase a year ago ."
Fellow town councillor Neil Richards added: "I think alcohol sales were the final bit of the jigsaw since the takeover took place and I totally support this."