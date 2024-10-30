These movies will definitely give you food envy 🍴

A movie night can be a great way to spend time especially during the colder months

Food movies include Ratatouille, The Menu and Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

Most of the movies on this list are available to watch via streaming services

It’s that time of the year when cosying up with a blanket watching a movie is the perfect way to spend a night in.

For those of us who absolutely love to cook, enjoy food and are inspired by food created in blockbuster hits, we may be searching for the perfect films which centre around delicious delicacies.

Here we have compiled a list of seven movies about food to cosy up to, including family favourites, raunchy comedies, horrors and more.

7 movies about food to cosy up to this autumn (Photo: Valerii Dekhtiarenko - stock.adobe.com) | Valerii Dekhtiarenko - stock.adobe.com

Ratatouille (2007)

A modern Disney Pixar classic, Ratatouille tells the story of Remy the Rat, who aspires to become a chef. The movie is set in Paris and features plenty of animated French cuisine.

Ratatouille is available to watch on Disney+ with a subscription.

The Menu (2022)

Starring Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult, The Menu is a comedy horror. The plot revolves around a couple who visit an exclusive restaurant, as as they eat each course unsettling incidents take place.

The Menu is available to watch on Disney+ with a subscription.

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory (1971)

The first film adaptation of the classic Roald Dahl novel stars Gene Wilder as the titular character, who takes children on a tour of his chocolate factory. The musical takes the viewer on a journey of a fantasy land which is just as bizarre as it is magical.

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory is available to buy or rent from a variety of streaming services.

Boiling Point (2021)

Boiling Point stars Stephen Graham in the lead role as a stressed head chef. The British drama serves as a realistic look into the work and struggles of the hospitality industry.

Boiling Point is available to buy or rent from a variety of streaming services.

Sausage Party (2016)

Sausage Party is an animated adult comedy which tells the story of various supermarket items who dream of being chosen by shoppers, without knowing what will happen to them once they leave the store (as in they will be eaten). Despite being animated, it is certainly NOT a film for kids with many adult jokes and outrageous scenes throughout.

Sausage Party is available to buy or rent on a variety of streaming services.

Julie & Julia (2009)

Starring Meryl Streep and Amy Adams, Julie & Julia is a biographical film which tells the story of two women in different timelines who love to cook.

Julie & Julia is available to buy or rent from a variety of streaming services.

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Another family favourite, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs is an animated comedy film where an aspiring inventor creates a machine that showers food from the sky.

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs is available to watch on Netflix with a subscription.

What is your favourite food movie? Let us know in the comment section below 👇