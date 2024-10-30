16 of the greatest fish and chip shops you need to visit in Scotland

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 30th Oct 2024, 14:09 BST

These are the places to visit in Scotland for a traditional chippy 🐟

Fish and chips is one of the most beloved and traditional meals, which has been enjoyed by the UK for years. 

While Scotland is known for its authentic Scottish dishes such as Haggis, some of us may be searching for the perfect chippie. 

Here are 16 of the greatest fish and chip shops to visit in Scotland, according to Visit Scotland. 

Shore Street, Fife

1. Anstruther Fish Bar

Shore Street, Fife | Google Maps

Union Street, St Andrews, Fife

2. Cromars

Union Street, St Andrews, Fife | Google-Cromars

Pier Place, Newhaven, Edinburgh

3. The Fishmarket

Pier Place, Newhaven, Edinburgh | Facebook-The Fishmarket

St Andrews, Fife and Dundee

4. Tailend

St Andrews, Fife and Dundee | Facebook-Tailend

