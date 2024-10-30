Fish and chips is one of the most beloved and traditional meals, which has been enjoyed by the UK for years.
While Scotland is known for its authentic Scottish dishes such as Haggis, some of us may be searching for the perfect chippie.
Here are 16 of the greatest fish and chip shops to visit in Scotland, according to Visit Scotland.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.