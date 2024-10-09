10 nostalgic drinks that will bring back memories from a night out in the 1990s

Cast your mind back to a night out in the 1990s, and you may remember having your favourite tipple in hand.
You can probably remember exactly what it tasted like, and the memories associated with your favourite drink come flooding back.
But sadly, we had to wave goodbye to some of our favourites, as they disappeared from the bars and supermarket shelves. Others are still available, but our taste buds have certainly changed over the years.
Let’s take a look back on 10 nostalgic alcoholic drinks from the 1990s, from beers to alcopops.
1. Labbatt’s
Labatt's was a Canadian lager which was a firm favourite of many during the 1980s and 1990s. Sadly towards the end of the decade, Labbatt’s disappeared from the UK, but it is still available in the US and in Canada. | TOimages - stock.adobe.com
2. Hooper’s Hooch
Hooper’s Hooch (often shortened to Hooch), is still an alcoholic beverage enjoyed today. However in the 1990s, it was a common favourite, in both its original flavour of lemon but also in a variety of other fruity flavours. | Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag
3. WKD
How to pronounce the name of the drink has been a big debate for many years (double yoo-kay-dee or wicked?), but in the 1990s nobody cared about that and it was highly regarded as one of the greatest alcopops to exist. The iconic blue flavour is a clear favourite and was also used in cocktails such as the Cheeky Vimto. | Jackie Davies - stock.adobe.com
4. Castlemaine XXXX
Castlemaine XXXX is an Australian beer produced by the Castlemaine brothers. The use of the four X’s in the name was used to indicate the strength of the ale. Despite it being a 1990s beer favourite, it has certainly been long-forgotten over the years. | Getty Images
