M&S is set to launch an exclusive luxury nightwear collection in collaboration with Olivia von Halle.

Luxury sleepwear designer Olivia von Halle has teamed up with Marks & Spencer for a glamorous new nightwear collection – and it’s already turning heads. Known for her high-end pyjamas worn by the likes of Gigi and Bella Hadid, Rihanna, Selena Gomez and Oprah Winfrey, the British designer brings her signature opulence to the high street for the very first time.

This exclusive capsule marks M&S’ first ever nightwear collaboration. Blending Olivia von Halle’s iconic prints with M&S’ trusted quality and affordability, the 10-piece edit includes reimagined robes, nightshirts and pyjama sets that feel as luxe as they look — with prices starting at just £45.

The M&S loungewear designs that have been reimagined and refined by Olivia von Halle, creating statement pieces for both home and outdoor wear.

Speaking about the new collab Olivia von Halle said: "When I was a child, my mother hated shopping - with the exception of M&S. It was the one place she would go to and as a fashion hungry teenager I looked forward to our visits with huge excitement.

“From those very early childhood trips, to being fitted for my first bra, a trip to M&S has preceded many exciting milestones in my life and so it was an honour to collaborate with them on this limited-edition capsule collection. They are an icon of the British high street, and I feel so privileged to be able to play a small part in that ever-evolving legacy.”

If you were to shop at Olivia von Halle website, a set of luxurious pyjamas would set you back over £600 and some of the robes are almost £1,000. The new collection which includes robes and pyjamas– will be much more affordable. Prices range from £45 for the nightshirt to £55 for the pyjama set and available in sizes 6-22.

The M&S x Oliva von Halle collection is launching online and in selected stores from Tuesday April 8 2025.

