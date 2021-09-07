Wrestling stars get the audience on the edge of their seats in Galashiels
Kids of all ages were able to let off steam when fighters from the World Wide Wrestling League brought pandemonium and fun in equal measure to Galashiels at the weekend.
There wasn’t a free seat to be had as the American-style wrestling troupe’s performance was witnessed by a packed and enthusiastic audience at the MacArts theatre in Bridge Street on Sunday.
It was great fun for all the family with some the action filmed for the popular youtube show W3L Wrestling Showdown.
It proved an afternoon to remember with the audience booing their wrestling bad guys and hollering in support of their fighting heroes.
One audience member commented: “There was a lot of banter. The wrestlers were revving the kids up and the kids were shouting back and forward and goading the wrestlers.
"It was great entertainment. Everybody seemed to enjoy letting off a bit of steam.”
The event proved that wrestling is alive and well, many years after it rose to prominence on ITV’s World of Sport, presented by Dickie Davies, with the likes of Big Daddy and Giant Haystacks.
The tour’s promotion team said: “American Wrestling is extremely popular with families and children. The World Wide Wrestling League hosts some of the biggest names in wrestling from the UK and abroad.
“We are a UK wrestling promotion, based out of Scotland that for 15 years have worked hard to put on top-quality events around the UK featuring the very best international wrestlers.
"We want to thank the people in Galashies for supporting us by selling the venue out. We always enjoy performing in the town.”