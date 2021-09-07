Margaret and Henry Wear with Munro and Nicola Currie. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

There wasn’t a free seat to be had as the American-style wrestling troupe’s performance was witnessed by a packed and enthusiastic audience at the MacArts theatre in Bridge Street on Sunday.

It was great fun for all the family with some the action filmed for the popular youtube show W3L Wrestling Showdown.

It proved an afternoon to remember with the audience booing their wrestling bad guys and hollering in support of their fighting heroes.

Taylor Bryden. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

One audience member commented: “There was a lot of banter. The wrestlers were revving the kids up and the kids were shouting back and forward and goading the wrestlers.

"It was great entertainment. Everybody seemed to enjoy letting off a bit of steam.”

The event proved that wrestling is alive and well, many years after it rose to prominence on ITV’s World of Sport, presented by Dickie Davies, with the likes of Big Daddy and Giant Haystacks.

The tour’s promotion team said: “American Wrestling is extremely popular with families and children. The World Wide Wrestling League hosts some of the biggest names in wrestling from the UK and abroad.

Fighting action. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

“We are a UK wrestling promotion, based out of Scotland that for 15 years have worked hard to put on top-quality events around the UK featuring the very best international wrestlers.

"We want to thank the people in Galashies for supporting us by selling the venue out. We always enjoy performing in the town.”

Stephen Gray with Dean, Nouh, Elijah and Ethan Laidlaw. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Lou King Sharp revving up the crowd at Gala WWF event. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Stephen and Harrison Chapman. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Taylor Bryden was a favourite with the audience, (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)