Businesses urged to provide relaxed space for breastfeeding mums

NHS Borders is encouraging businesses and organisations to sign up to the scheme during World Breastfeeding Awareness Week this week.

Breastfeeding awareness is celebrated every year from August 1-7, in more than 120 countries.

The week’s focus is to encourage parents to breastfeed their children to support all-around development and health.

Over 30 Borders businesses are members of the breastfeeding friendly scheme.

However, breastfeeding when out and about can be intimidating for some mums.

In the Borders there are many places they might visit in the community such as libraries, restaurants and cafes which have signed up to the Breastfeeding Friendly Scotland scheme.

These breastfeeding friendly venues are welcoming to all mums who breastfeed their babies by providing a comfortable and relaxing space to do so.

Juliet Fraser, Health Improvement Specialist for Maternal and Infant Nutrition, at NHS Borders said: “World Breastfeeding Week is a great opportunity to raise the awareness of breastfeeding.

"Here in the Borders we pride ourselves in supporting women to make informed feeding choices that complement themselves and their babies.

"This week is an opportunity to give thanks to the staff, volunteers and members of the community who continue to support families every day.

“We continue to work in collaboration with Early Learning Centres and encourage more businesses in the Borders to sign up to the Breastfeeding Friendly Scotland Scheme to help promote the importance of breastfeeding in our communities.”

Ms Fraser said that 33 businesses in the Borders have signed up to the Breastfeeding Friendly Scotland Scheme so far.

She added: “We are very grateful to them for doing so.