Denholm Church normally stages a carol service on Christmas Eve.

But because of pandemic restrictions this year it was staged outside on the Green instead - with the added bonus of live donkeys.

The event proved a hit and could now be repeated every year.

Reverend Rachael Wilson said: “This was the first time we had done it. We normally have a family service in the church at four o’clock on Christmas Eve but because of Covid and restrictions with capacity in the church we thought it wasn’t a good idea so we thought we’d do something on the Green.

"It was all very spontaneous. We told the Christmas story in rhyme and gave people the chance to get into nativity costumes and we had the donkeys.

"It may now become an annual event because it was quite popular.”

The donkeys, called Smokey and Blue, attended courtesy of Viki Edmondson, from Cavers.

Rev Wilson added: “The donkeys very much like mince pies and we’re hoping Viki will bring them again on Good Friday.”

