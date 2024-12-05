​Once upon a time in Heriot - grab your tickets!

By Pierre Mack
Published 5th Dec 2024, 10:36 BST
Updated 9th Dec 2024, 10:08 BST
‘Once Upon a Time in Pantoland’. Photography by Jennifer Dobieplaceholder image
‘Once Upon a Time in Pantoland’. Photography by Jennifer Dobie
​The Heriot pantomime returns again this week for its 42nd show.

‘Once Upon a Time in Pantoland’ written by Alex Jackson is a traditional panto filled with many familiar goodies and baddies, however Cinderella is no longer with us and her fairy godmother is ancient.

Most Popular

As well as the usual pantomime comedy and one liners there’s plenty of practical jokes too. All ages can sing along in this musical, ranging from Judy Garland and Taylor Swift to Ghostbusters and Take That.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jeremy Fraser returns to Heriot again this year as the hilarious dame Tess Tickle, while Corina McQuat shines as The Spirit of Pantoland.

It was great to see even more young actors taking part, putting on wonderful performances and bringing the stage to life.

Watch out for a crazy postman, a vicious cat and a detective dog.

The show wouldn’t be possible without the direction of Steff Potter, production by Aileen Collings, Ruth Kydd, Helen Brown and Lindsay Easter who also did a fantastic job with the costumes for the show.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As always, the show was brought together by Felix Otton’s excellent music and Colin Mackie’s superb sound effects and lighting.

So hurry along for your happily ever after!

Performances at the Macfie Hall, Stow

Friday, December 6 at 7.30pm

Saturday, December 7 at 2.30pm & 7.30pm

Tickets (adults £7 & children £3) available from Stow Post Office or [email protected]

Related topics:CinderellaTicketsJudy Garland
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice