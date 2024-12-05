​Once upon a time in Heriot - grab your tickets!

‘Once Upon a Time in Pantoland’. Photography by Jennifer Dobie

​The Heriot pantomime returns again this week for its 42nd show.

‘Once Upon a Time in Pantoland’ written by Alex Jackson is a traditional panto filled with many familiar goodies and baddies, however Cinderella is no longer with us and her fairy godmother is ancient.

As well as the usual pantomime comedy and one liners there’s plenty of practical jokes too. All ages can sing along in this musical, ranging from Judy Garland and Taylor Swift to Ghostbusters and Take That.

Jeremy Fraser returns to Heriot again this year as the hilarious dame Tess Tickle, while Corina McQuat shines as The Spirit of Pantoland.

It was great to see even more young actors taking part, putting on wonderful performances and bringing the stage to life.

Watch out for a crazy postman, a vicious cat and a detective dog.

The show wouldn’t be possible without the direction of Steff Potter, production by Aileen Collings, Ruth Kydd, Helen Brown and Lindsay Easter who also did a fantastic job with the costumes for the show.

As always, the show was brought together by Felix Otton’s excellent music and Colin Mackie’s superb sound effects and lighting.

So hurry along for your happily ever after!

Performances at the Macfie Hall, Stow

Friday, December 6 at 7.30pm

Saturday, December 7 at 2.30pm & 7.30pm

Tickets (adults £7 & children £3) available from Stow Post Office or [email protected]