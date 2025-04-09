​Chair Yoga in Peebles: Beyond the mat with lunch and a chat!

​The new yoga class launches this month with lunch.

​A new exercise class is launching in Peebles allowing participants to get moving without leaving their seats!

Yoga has emerged as a way to stretch and tone, but a dynamic class starting this month will also focus on relaxation and well-being.

Fully qualified yoga and sound bath specialist, Kathleen Mansfield, is starting a new Chair Yoga class in St Joseph’s Neighbourhood Centre on Thursday, April 24.

Gentle stretches and strength work will be followed by tea, coffee and a shared lunch break for a blether with friends.

Classes begin at noon and finish at 2pm. Individual sessions are £13 while a block of five works out at £50. Tea and coffee will be provided and people are welcome to bring a packed lunch to replenish themselves after the session.

Kathleen told us: “My approach is a blend of calming breath matched to the movement.

“I try to watch how people are getting along and I will amend movements to suit individuals. Most people enjoy my classes and find their aches and pains are reduced.

“We always end with a little quiet reflective time. It’s important to take time for yourself on a regular basis, to listen to whatever your body is trying to tell you.”

If anyone wants more information, text Kathleen on 07788 283 409.