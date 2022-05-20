Sir Jackie Stewart is set to drive the car that powered him to his first Formula One world title in Scotland for the first time this June.

The legendary Scots racer will take the wheel of the 1969 Matra MS-80 02 as part of the inaugural Sir Jackie Stewart Classic, being held at Thirlestane Castle in the Borders on the weekend of 18-19 June.

Sir Jackie will drive the car in a parade of classic and contemporary racers set to form the centrepiece of a celebration of his storied racing career.

The 1969 car will be joined at the event by Sir Jackie’s other two world championship-winning cars - the Tyrrell 003 and Tyrrell 006 - which will be on static display.

The event will also feature a host of his other racing cars as well as an extensive display of memorabilia from his successful racing career and live motorsport action feature road, track and rally cars.

The Sir Jackie Stewart Classic is being held to raise funds for Sir Jackie’s Race Against Dementia charity and will take place at Thirlestane Castle alongside the annual Borders Vintage Automobile Club classic car show.

As well as extensive static displays of classic vehicles, the family-friendly festival will feature live motorsport action, extensive retail, food and drink displays and will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Borders Vintage Automobile Club.

The Cosworth-powered Matra was an instant success for the Tyrell privateer team and Sir Jackie, securing them the win at the opening race of the 1969 season at Kyalami in South Africa. From there he went on to secure a slew of first and second-place finishes culminating in a hard-fought win at Monza that secured Sir Jackie the first of his three Formula One World Championships and Matra its one and only constructor’s title.

The Sir Jackie Stewart Classic will run in parallel with the annual BVAC classic car show