Review: Is the new electric Jeep Avenger still worthy of that historic badge?
The Jeep Avenger is very much a break from the norm for the iconic brand. It's still an SUV, but it's much smaller than its ancestors. If you don't count the original Willys, that is.
It's also fully electric, which is big news for a marque that's only relatively recently started dipping its toes into Plug-in hybrids.
In case you're now recoiling in horror, don't worry, there is a petrol-powered version available too. But don't be too hesitant, the EV is rather good.
The headline figures are a range of 248 miles (it's going to be more like 200 in reality), 100kw rapid charging, efficiency of just north of 4mile/kWh on a good run, a 51kWh battery, and 156bhp.
It's not fast then, and it's not four-wheel drive, either. Although ground clearance is good, and there are some trick traction control modes to help you out in the sticky stuff.
It is very much still a Jeep, then. It looks like a Jeep, and it's got all the joyous little "easter egg" stickers and details you find hidden away on its stablemates.
The fun touches even extend to the indicators. Flick the stalk and, instead of the conventional and apparently boring "tick tock", you'll get a drum beat.
It actually reminds me of the opening bars of the Only Fools and Horses theme tune, so I spent a week with "we've got some half-price cracked ice, miles and miles of carpet tiles" bouncing around my head. I'm not sure I'm keen, but some will love it.
The interior offers the same rugged vibe you'd find in any Jeep. That's not to say it's uncomfortable or utilitarian in any way. It's far from lavish, but there are some refreshingly practical touches such as the shelf beneath the dashboard, a cavernous space in the centre console, and a decent screen for the infotainment.
That space in the centre console is accessed through a retractable flap that works a little bit like an iPad cover. It's fine in that it's simple enough, but it feels fiddly and, when you lift it out of the way, it obscures the dash-mounted gear selection buttons.
That's probably the end of my complaints about the interior though. The rear seats have reasonable legroom, the boot space is pretty decent, and there's plenty of visibility.
It's as refined as any compact electric car should be, and it handles better than you might expect from a jacked-up off-road focused car too. It feels lighter than you'd expect from an EV, and that's noticeable on the open road.
Pricing for the basic Latitude model starts at a thoroughly reasonable £29,999. And that'll get you toys such as the 10.25" screen, autonomous emergency braking, and hill-descent control.
Hopping up to the plusher Altitude spec is only another £2,000, and the top Summit spec is £34,999.
Annoying indicators aside, I was fond of the Avenger. It's right at home in the urban sprawl, but refreshingly competent on the motorways, too.
If you want a reasonably priced, capable, small SUV but you want it to have plenty of personality, this is it.
