Polestar 2 update brings more power and 395-mile range plus rear-wheel drive

Polestar has announced major updates for its Polestar 2 electric saloon which bring more power and up to 65 miles of additional range.

Among the biggest changes are a switch from front-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive for single motor models. This switch also brings a new motor which boosts power from 228bhp to 295bhp and slashes the car’s 0-62mph time by as much as 1.2 seconds, down to 6.2 seconds.

Dual motor versions have also been given a motor upgrade, lifting power and torque in the standard twin-motor versions from 402bhp and 487lb ft to 416bhp and 546lb ft, and cutting the 0-62mph time to 4.5 seconds. Dual motor versions also now have a rear bias and the front motor can be completely disengaged under low-demand conditions.

A performance pack - available as an over-the-air update to eligible dual-motor long-range models - will unlock another 53bhp of power, taking its total output to 469bhp, and cut the 0-62 sprint to 4.2 seconds.

“Changing from front- to rear-wheel drive in the single-motor variants, and re-calibrating the torque ratio in the dual-motor variant for an increased rear-wheel drive feel, elevates the Polestar 2 driving experience to a whole new level,” says Joakim Rydholm, head of chassis development at Polestar.

As before, standard and long-range versions are available, with new batteries for all variants in either 69kWh or 82kWh capacities. All versions have seen an increase in range thanks to the new more efficient motors and batteries.

The standard range, single motor version can now travel for up to 322 miles – an increase of 25 miles – while the long range, single motor variant can now manage up to 395 miles - 52 miles more than before. The biggest increase in range, however, is in the long-range dual-motor variant, which has seen its range increase by 65 miles to a total of 368 miles. Charging speeds have also improved, with standard range models now capable of 135kW while long-range variants will charge at up to 205kW.

Along with the technical upgrades, the Polestar 2 has also undergone visual changes with the previous grille replaced by a new body-coloured “SmartZone”, which houses many of the vehicle’s active safety features, including the front facing camera and mid-range radar. The 20-inch forged alloy wheels in the Performance Pack have been updated to align the Polestar 2 with the incoming Polestar 3.

Prices for the new Polestar 2 start from £44,950, with standard equipment boosted over the previous version. Highlights include a blind spot Information system, cross traffic alert and a 360-degree around-view camera. Wireless phone charging is now included as standard on all versions.

