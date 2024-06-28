King of cars! Borders car retailer thrilled after popular model named UK’s best seven-seater
Clelands of the Borders on Melrose Road is delighted after the stylish Volvo XC90 scooped the prestigious accolade at the Auto Trader New Car Awards 2024.
Its success was secured thanks to the positive opinions and experiences of owners who were among more than 200,000 UK motorists who took part in Auto Trader’s latest annual survey, rating their cars across different criteria, from reliability and performance to appearance and running costs.
Announced at an awards ceremony in London on 13 June, the honour commends the XC90 for its impressive balance of style and practicality.
John Cleland, Retailer Principal at Clelands of the Borders, said: “It is fantastic to win this Auto Trader award, not least because it is voted for by owners who live with the car day in, day out.
“In all the advances we have made in design, engineering, safety and new technologies, we have never forgotten the importance of day-to-day practicality – a hallmark of our brand over many years.
He added: “We welcome Borders drivers to visit Clelands of the Borders to learn more about the supremely practical XC90 and chat to our friendly team of experts.”
